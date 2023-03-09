Macrotech Developers collaborates with Ashoka University to launch ‘Lodha Genius Programme’

Macrotech Developers, a Mumbai based real estate company, has partnered with Ashoka University to introduce an educational initiative namely ‘Lodha Genius Programme’. The programme is aimed at providing assistance to academically talented students, according to an official statement.

This programme is designed to tackle the severe scarcity of high-caliber professionals in the country by providing support to bright school students from grade 9 onwards. The program will offer various forms of aid, including academic, financial, mentoring, and mental health support, to help students excel in their chosen fields, the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, the Lodha Genius Programme aims to nurture the future generation of leaders by offering personalised, long-term assistance to outstanding students. The programme will involve on-campus seminars and projects, as well as ongoing off-campus mentoring, the statement said.

During the initial year of the programme, the emphasis will be on Mathematics and the Natural Sciences, which include Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geosciences, Astronomy, Ecology, and other related fields. The students will receive training from prominent mathematicians and scientists who hail from top institutions both in India and abroad.

Moreover, selected students will then participate in a fully funded 4 weeks of on-campus training at Ashoka University, Delhi, between May 18-June 17, 2023. “Guided with our philosophy of ‘Do Good, Do Well’, we recognise our responsibility to build a better society and stronger nation as well. And for that, we must identify and nurture India’s rich pool of highly able students and nurture them to become successful in their chosen fields” Abhishek Lodha, MD, CEO, Macrotech Developers, said.