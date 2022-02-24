Jindal Global Business School signs MoUs with 11 international universities

JGBS aims to provide global exposure and experience to its students, reaching out to institutions in Vietnam, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) of O P Jindal Global University (JGU), has signed MoU with 11 international universities in 5 countries including Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, USA, the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, USA and the University of Queensland Business School, Australia.

The partner institutions include Kelley School of Business, Indiana University-Bloomington, Florida State University, Thunderbird School of Global Management, Arizona State University, University of St. Andrews, The University of Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University, The University of Queensland,. Faculty of Business and Economics, Macquarie University,. Bond University, Frankfurt School of Finance and Economics, and FPT University.

In collaboration with foreign universities, JGBS will bring a range of degree programs to its students which includes Global MBA in Business Analytics, Master of Global Management. With Florida State University and Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, JGBS signs study abroad and student exchange programs to offer a learning experience at global universities. The MoU will provide several opportunities for JGBS students.

“The institutional opportunities created by JGBS have provided students with global exposure through exchange programmes, immersion programmes, dual degree programmes, and short-term study abroad programmes.” said professor C Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor of OP Jindal Global University.

