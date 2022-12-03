IIT campus placement 2022: Job offers of over Rs 2 cr received in Kharagpur, Guwahati, Rs 1.9 cr in Kanpur

IIT Kanpur campus placement 2022: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have started their placement session at all its campuses. IIT Kanpur’s placement season kicked off on December 1 and the campus received a huge amount of offers.

A total of 519 offers, including 207 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were made by the end of Day 1. The biggest domestic offer so far this year is Rs. 1.9 crore. At the end of the first day, a total of 33 proposals of more than Rs 1 crore were received.

This season, top recruiters including Square Point Capital, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, and McKinsey & Company visited the campus to conduct recruitment events.

Comparing the last year’s highest package, this year, there was an increase in the packages given and number of the recruiters. The highest offer at the conclusion of phase 1 of the placement season last year was USD 287,550 for international candidates and Rs. 1.2 Cr. for domestic candidates.

This season, IIT Kanpur has accepted 72 offers from abroad as against 42 last year.

Moreover, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Guwahati have also received the highest packages from international and national companies on the first day. The first placement season at Guwahati campus was launched on December 1 which was conducted in three rounds – from 12 am, from 8:30 am, and from 4 pm. It will be conducted till December 15.

By the end of the second session, two international offers were also made. The highest domestic offer for students was Rs 1.1 crore and the highest international offer was Rs 2.4 crore.

On the other hand, IIT Kharagpur secured more than 760 offers, including Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) on the first day. The campus received 16 international packages on Day 1 and the last package was more than 2.6 crore CTC.