How blockchain impacts the educational system

By Harsh Suresh Bharwani

Blockchain technology has been making waves in various industries, including finance, healthcare, and logistics. But did you know that it can also have a significant impact on the educational system? In this article, we’ll explore how blockchain is changing the way we think about education.

First, let’s start with a brief explanation of what blockchain is. Essentially, it’s a decentralised digital ledger that records transactions across a network of computers. Together with transaction information, each block in the chain includes a cryptographic hash of the one before it. Because each block is linked to the previous one, it’s nearly impossible to tamper with the information stored on the blockchain.

Now, how does this relate to education? Well, one of the most promising applications of blockchain technology in education is the verification of academic credentials. As it stands, verifying a student’s academic history can be a time-consuming and costly process. It typically involves contacting multiple institutions, requesting transcripts, and verifying the authenticity of each document.

With blockchain, however, this process could be streamlined and made more secure. Students would have a digital record of their academic achievements that could be easily accessed and shared with employers, educational institutions, and other relevant parties. This would eliminate the need for third-party verification and could potentially save time and money for all involved.

Another way blockchain technology could impact education is by providing more secure and transparent systems for voting and polling. In recent years, there have been concerns about the security of online voting systems, particularly in the context of student elections. By using blockchain technology, schools could create a secure and transparent system for voting that would be virtually impossible to hack or manipulate.

Another potential benefit of blockchain technology in education is the ability to create decentralized learning environments. Traditional educational institutions are often centralized, with a single authority figure or institution controlling the curriculum, assessment, and credentialing processes. This can lead to a lack of diversity in the types of knowledge and skills that are valued and may not reflect the needs of a rapidly changing job market.

By using blockchain technology to create decentralised learning environments, learners could have more control over their own learning experiences. They could choose the types of courses and assessments they want to pursue and earn credentials that are recognised by a wider range of employers and institutions. This could encourage more innovation in education and give learners more agency in their own learning journeys.

In addition to these practical applications, blockchain technology could also have a more profound impact on the educational system as a whole. By providing a decentralized platform for storing and sharing information, blockchain could help to democratize education and give learners more control over their own learning experiences. This could be particularly beneficial for students in developing countries, who may not have access to traditional educational institutions.

Certainly, blockchain has its difficulties, just like any technological advance. One of the biggest obstacles to widespread adoption is simply the lack of understanding and awareness among educators and administrators. Many people are still unfamiliar with the concept of blockchain and may be hesitant to embrace it without a better understanding of its potential benefits and drawbacks.

In conclusion, blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise the way we think about education. From secure verification of academic credentials to more transparent and secure voting systems, the possibilities are exciting. While there are certainly challenges to be addressed, there’s no denying that blockchain has the potential to make a significant impact on the educational system in the years to come.

The author is CEO and MD of Jetking Infotrain. Views are personal.