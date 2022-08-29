Hero Vired appoints Varun Gupta as head of D2C business￼

Ed-tech platform Hero Vired, for higher education aspirants and professionals, has announced the appointment of Varun Gupta as the head of its D2C business, an official statement said. It further added that Gupta will be responsible for strategising and executing the future roadmaps for the company’s growth phase. “He will lead the B2C sales and marketing department,” the statement said.

Furthermore, according to the statement, Gupta has experience in management for over 15 years and has executed business transformation programmes for clients across diverse domains. He has been instrumental in driving strategy and growth across B2C, B2B, and D2C businesses ranging from early-stage start-ups to well-established billion USD businesses.

In addition, his forte lies in formulating strategic and digital roadmaps along with driving analytics-led business growth and profitability. He has been amongst the select top performers across his career and delivered successfully across India, Middle East and North African markets, it further added.

“I look forward to an exciting and rewarding journey by becoming an integral part of Hero Group’s LearnTech upheaval and drive growth across businesses.” Varun Gupta, Head of D2C Business, Hero Vired, said.



