Globus Infocom expands digital learning solutions to rural areas; targets Rs 570 crore revenue in FY24

Digital learning solutions are known to be beneficial for urban students, especially in terms of personalised learning among others. Riding this bandwagon, Globus Infocom, an ed-tech brand, is committed to expanding its reach in rural areas. Not to mention, the company already provides its services to students in urban areas. “We provide digital tools such as digital classrooms, digital language labs, and security and surveillance solutions to the schools and colleges located in the remotest areas of the country,” Kiran Dham, CEO, head Globus Infocom, told FE Education, adding that its strength lies in executing projects in rural areas. “We have collaborated with several state governments to achieve this. Specifically, we have been working actively in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana. Moreover, we have provided technology solutions to approximately 18,000 schools in India,” Dham explained.

Globus Infocom claims to serve over 35,000 clients throughout India, including schools, colleges, higher education institutions, training centres, and paramilitary forces. According to Dham, the company is set to open a manufacturing plant in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) by the end of May this year, with the goal of producing technological tools.

The company’s total revenue from operations rose 107.4% to Rs 417.56 crore in FY22 from Rs 201.15 crore in FY21 as per regulatory filings accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. The company’s net profit upped 113% to Rs43.1 crore in FY22 to Rs 20.2 crore in FY21.

“We have closed FY23 with a total revenue of Rs 503.45 crore, which indicates a growth of 21% compared to FY22. We aim to close FY24 with a revenue of Rs 570 crore,” she said.

The company operates in the Business-to-Business (B2B) space currently.“Initially starting as an ed-tech brand, we have expanded our reach into various verticals such as institution furniture, collaborative conferencing, displays, security and surveillance. Our ability to provide technology in classrooms has been a driving force behind our diversification,” Dham stated.

The company claims that its repeat orders are in the range of 55-60%. “We specialise in the rural sector and prioritise providing comprehensive training to the teachers there. In the current year, we plan to expand our operations into the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) space as well,” she added.