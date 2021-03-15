  • MORE MARKET STATS

Edtech platform ixamBee raises funds from Mumbai Angels Network

By: |
March 15, 2021 2:04 AM

More than 5 crore students are preparing for government job exams and most of them come from small towns and villages.

Recruitment exams have started again after a pause during the lockdown period,” the platform said in a statement.Recruitment exams have started again after a pause during the lockdown period,” the platform said in a statement.

The edtech platform for government jobs, ixamBee, has raised funding for an undisclosed amount led by Mumbai Angles. Narendra Shyamsukha from JITO Angel Network and existing investor Keyur Joshi (co-founder MakeMyTrip) and few noted alumni of the ISB, Hyderabad, also participated in the current round.

More than 5 million students have been benefited by ixamBee, the edtech platform said. “More than 5 crore students are preparing for government job exams and most of them come from small towns and villages. Popularity of government jobs has immensely increased due to job losses and uncertainty in the private sector post-Covid-19. Recruitment exams have started again after a pause during the lockdown period,” the platform said in a statement.

Related News

Chandraprakash Joshi, co-founder, ixamBee, said “Working from home, we recorded over 100% revenue growth in the last two quarters. Also, 99.7% of our website traffic is organic, which reflects the popularity of ixamBee amongst students. Funding at this stage will help us create superior ixamBee’s learning experience (iLX) and accelerating our growth.”

Co-founded by Joshi (ex-RBI and alumni of the ISB, Hyderabad), Arunima Sinha (ex-SIDBI) and Sandeep Singh (ex-MakeMyTrip), ixamBee has been focusing on providing online learning experience to students who cannot access coaching classes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Jobs and Education
  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Edtech platform ixamBee raises funds from Mumbai Angels Network
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tough to learn science without live teacher support
2CUSAT CAT 2021: Registration for various courses begins as university notifies exam dates; Check details
3JEE Main March exam 2021: Schedule, instructions, admit cards- all you need for exam