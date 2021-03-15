Edtech platform ixamBee raises funds from Mumbai Angels Network

Recruitment exams have started again after a pause during the lockdown period,” the platform said in a statement.

The edtech platform for government jobs, ixamBee, has raised funding for an undisclosed amount led by Mumbai Angles. Narendra Shyamsukha from JITO Angel Network and existing investor Keyur Joshi (co-founder MakeMyTrip) and few noted alumni of the ISB, Hyderabad, also participated in the current round.

More than 5 million students have been benefited by ixamBee, the edtech platform said. “More than 5 crore students are preparing for government job exams and most of them come from small towns and villages. Popularity of government jobs has immensely increased due to job losses and uncertainty in the private sector post-Covid-19. Recruitment exams have started again after a pause during the lockdown period,” the platform said in a statement.

Chandraprakash Joshi, co-founder, ixamBee, said “Working from home, we recorded over 100% revenue growth in the last two quarters. Also, 99.7% of our website traffic is organic, which reflects the popularity of ixamBee amongst students. Funding at this stage will help us create superior ixamBee’s learning experience (iLX) and accelerating our growth.”

Co-founded by Joshi (ex-RBI and alumni of the ISB, Hyderabad), Arunima Sinha (ex-SIDBI) and Sandeep Singh (ex-MakeMyTrip), ixamBee has been focusing on providing online learning experience to students who cannot access coaching classes.