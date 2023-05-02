Ed-tech startup Oneistox rebrands itself as Novatr; projects 12x revenue growth in FY24

Ed-tech startup Oneistox has rebranded itself as Novatr in a strategic move that is in line with their vision to accelerate the adoption of tech in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry by building tech-first skills.

The company further aims to fill the innovation gap in AEC by honing the power of human potential. The ed-tech platform founded in 2021 by Harkunwar Singh along with his co-founders Vipanchi Handa, Mehul Kumar, and Chaithanya Murali clocked 30% m-o-m growth over the past 12 months and has turned profitable starting FY2023, an official release claimed.

The platform’s main objective is to design tech-first curriculums and cultivate a community of ambitious individuals who are ready to tap into a whole new world of possibilities. “This rebranding is a stepping stone in our mission to fill the innovation gap in the AEC industry and realise ourselves as what we truly are, Innovators” Harkunwar Singh, co-founder, Novatr, said.

Currently, Novatr is close to clocking an ARR of $6 million. Keeping up with their previous trajectory, the company has projected a 12X revenue growth in FY2024. The platform offers a range of courses and programmes, including Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Computational Design, to help learners build critical skills and stay ahead of the curve. The brand recently announced that they’ve raised $1.2 million in seed funding from Y Combinator, Powerhouse Ventures, Soma Capital, and notable angels like Amit Ranjan, Co-Founder, Slideshare.

