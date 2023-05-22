Ed-tech company banks on cohort-based courses to drive growth

Novatr, a New Delhi based ed-tech startup which was previously known as Oneistox claims to offer cohort-based courses for designers, architects to advance their professional growth. Novatr aims to close the disparity between traditional AEC education and the rapidly advancing technological environment by empowering individuals to develop the skills necessary to thrive as professionals in the future, Harkunwar Singh, co-founder, Novatr, told FE Education. “The platform offers a variety of courses and programmes, comprising subjects such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Computational Design. These offerings are designed to equip learners with essential skills and enable them to remain at the forefront of industry developments,” he said.

BIM is a data-driven language course, which is similar to data science or data management and specifically tailored for the construction industry. “It has gained widespread adoption in India and globally, by enrolling in a BIM course students gain the ability to create virtual models of real-world structures, be it buildings, automobiles, or various machines,” Singh said. The course lasts for six months and is delivered through online. The course requires approximately five-six hours per week. The computational design course follows a similar format, and lasts about eight months, with a dedicated four-month period for the chosen specialisation. “The fee for the BIM course is $2,500 (Rs 2.06 lakh), while the Computational Design course costs $4,500 (Rs 3.72 lakh),” he stated.

The platform claims that, as of today, 93% of its graduates have been placed across various organisations. The company further claims that several companies are actively seeking to hire a significant number of graduates from its platform, with a plan to recruit 100-200 individuals within the next three to six months.“One of our learners received a Cost to Company (CTC) of Rs 18 lakh, which represented an 80% hike. The highest percentage increase in CTC for a learner has been 343% based on his existing CTC. On average, learners on Novatr have experienced an average CTC growth of 107%,” Singh stated. Novatr has established partnerships with two organisations – one with Autodesk, an American multinational software corporation besides National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

