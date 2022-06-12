Delhi govt made schools centre of quality education and world-class infrastructure, says AAP MLA Atishi

At an event where the Kalkaji Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) was honoured with the ‘Career Change-Maker of the Decade’ award, Atishi Marlena, MLA, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that today many cities of the world want to adopt Delhi’s education model, whereas there was a time when no parent wanted to send their children to these government schools.

“The Delhi Government has not only made the infrastructure of its schools world-class but also made them the centre of quality education. Today, parents across the capital have full faith in Delhi’s education model and send their children to government schools with pride,” Marlena said at the CareerGuide’s Career Summit.

According to Marlena, Delhi government schools in 2015 neither had desks for children nor clean toilets which impacted students’ self-confidence.

Marlena is the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education.

In a statement, the Delhi government noted that she has played a pivotal role in the city’s education revolution and was given this award for her commendable contribution and her role in improving Delhi’s government schools.

With inputs from PTI.

