Computer science, second most preferred subject to study abroad by Indian students; reveals INTO survey

Written by FE Online
INTO University Partnerships commissioned a survey in the Indian market over 1250 students
INTO University Partnerships has conducted a survey over 1250 Indian students to highlight the influence of pandemic on their career aspirations and the rise of interest in subjects such as advanced technologies, health-related studies and climate change. According to the survey, computer science has emerged as the second most preferred subject by Indian students looking to study abroad. 

The survey revealed, 78% of the students said that the pandemic has influenced their choice of subject to study abroad, 24% students are more interested in advanced technologies, such as robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), 17% in health care and 16% in environment and climate change. In total, 12% of both millennial and Gen Z students are interested in computer science, second only to engineering (18%) and ahead of business studies (11%). 

Furthermore, the US (31%) came out to be the top study abroad destination among Indian students followed by Canada (23%) and the UK (17%) in second and third place. However, a sizable proportion has also considered universities in Asia (12%). There has been a reduction in interest for universities in Australia and New Zealand since the pandemic, with 8% and 5% of students aiming to go to these countries, respectively.

The INTO survey also stated the top reason for students to choose a country as their study abroad destination is job prospect (35%), followed by quality of education (33%) and correct exposure in expertise (32%). Moreover, the primary reasons students aspire to study abroad are better quality education and gaining the right skills (22%), followed by students wanting to meet new people and experience living abroad (12%). 10% of students also aspire to study overseas to pursue new-age courses, such as data science, cybersecurity, eco-technology, urban planning, etc.

