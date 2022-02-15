CollegeDekho launches Learn, forays into Indian higher education e-learning space

Currently Learn offers 35 courses, covering multiple disciplines including business, computer programming, digital marketing, finance and domains of personal and professional growth.

CollegeDekho has launched Learn, an online learning platform currently offering 35 different courses across multiple streams which includes business, computer programming, finance, digital marketing, domains of personal and professional growth. The courses are of 20-25 hours and live streamed on a digital platform. Taught by subject matter experts, these courses help students to prepare for their future course of studies, and placements.

This launch marks CollegeDekho’s commitment to offer end-to-end services, building a quality higher education ecosystem in India for students. CollegeDekho claims that its entry into India’s USD 2bn e-learning market will help India’s 27.5mn undergraduate and 4mn postgraduate students with its specially designed courses. The company plans to add 40 new courses very soon. The platform provides unlimited access to recorded lectures, videos, and reading materials for self-paced learning and includes a 24X7 forum for discussions and clarification of doubts.

Ruchir Arora, co-founder and CEO, CollegeDekho, said, “We are open to invest in key areas that will ensure the success of students across India. Studies point out that lack of understanding of core concepts prevents students from scoring well and securing gainful jobs. Hence, we are rolling out CollegeDekho Learn to address the urgent need for promoting an in-depth, 360 degree understanding of core subjects in higher education.”

CollegeDekho has also recently announced Ed-FinTech vertical, offering end-to-end financial solutions at zero percent EMI for students studying either within India or even abroad.