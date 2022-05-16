Central government plans to set up board to promote Vedic education

Central government is to formulate a Veda-based education board under the Ministry of Education, in order to promote Vedic education in India. The board is likely to work as per any other educational board in the country. Experts of Sanskrit language and mathematics will also be implemented through the process.

The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) has emphasised on the promotion of Veda in the educational discourses. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that a Vedic Education Board will be created to maintain the relevance of recitation of Vedas in modern society.

According to the education ministry, to make the Vedas a public discourse with scholarship, the government has planned to establish five Veda Vidyapeeths led by Maharishi Sandipani Pratishthan at the ‘Char Dhams’ and Kamakhya Devi’s place.

“With Vedic Maths, you can even solve big scientific problems. I would like all parents to teach Vedic Maths to their children,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

