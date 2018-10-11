CBSE students registration: 1,700 schools stand to lose affiliation for violation of this norm

Over 1700 schools have been identified by the board for the infringement of this norm. (Photo: IE)

In its bid to get top private schools to fall in line, the Central Board of Secondary Education is mulling over penalising them for breaking its norms. According to a Times of India report, CBSE has a policy that mandates schools not to register more than 40 students per section. The report states that due to the infringement of its policy that was detected through the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS), top private schools might lose their affiliation and pay a fine of Rs 500 per extra student.

Over 1700 schools have been identified by the board for the infringement of this norm. A show-cause notice has been sent to all these schools on behalf of CBSE for the withdrawal of affiliation and imposing a fine per extra student in a section, the report said.

The 1700 schools that have been identified make up around seven to eight per cent of all the schools that are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education. The report further states that many of these extra students registered by the schools are actually taking private coaching in place of school education. The attendance of these students is marked absent.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s Online Affiliated School Information System that is used for the registration of students that re-enrolled in the school was introduced back in 2016. This was done by the board with an aim to combine the school data on a digital platform.

The infringement came to light when the data of class strength for each school stored on the OASIS website was matched with the number of students being registered. It was then that the board decided to take this step to curb the violation of its norm. The last date for the registration of Class 9th and 11th ends on October 22, 2018.