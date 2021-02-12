CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Last date extended for private candidates — here’s who all can apply

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: The board had recently declared the CBSE Board exam 2021 dates for Class 10, Class 12. As per the CBSE board exam date sheet, examinations will be held between May 4 and June 10. (File image)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: The last date for private candidates to apply for the Class 10 and 12 board exam has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). CBSE board exam private candidates can log on to cbse.gov.in till February 25 and apply to appear for the class 10th or class 12th exam. Earlier the application process for private candidates was stipulated to end on February 22.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 for private candidates – who all are eligible

Candidates who have been declared in “Essential Repeat” category in 2020 or placed in “Compartment” in Main 2020 or September 2020 exam. Or candidates who have been declared failed in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, or 2019 exam. Or candidates who appeared in 2020 exam and wish to appear and improve their marks in one or more subjects. Or students who passed out in 2015 or after who wish to appear in an additional subject. Or for women candidates who are bonafide resident of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and have qualified Class 10 or equivalent exam from any recognised board in 2019 or earlier. Or physically handicapped students who are bonafide resident of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and have qualified Class 10 or equivalent exam from any recognised board in 2019 or earlier.

Candidates can refer to the CBSE exam notification at – https://bit.ly/2MYVKmY – to access details.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 for private candidates – Important Instructions

Candidates are advised to note the following instructions strictly:

They should get ready with vital information required for filling of the forms. Only online form is to be submitted. No hard copy is to be sent to the CBSE. Candidates need to pay a late fee as applicable. No further extension in schedule will be given. In case of the candidates of examination-2020, old practical marks will be taken while computing results. In case of the candidates from examination prior to 2020, pro-rata marks will be awarded from computing results. Other rules and regulations as communicated earlier will remain the same. Candidates should choose examination centre city carefully as no change will be allowed later on.

Candidates have been advised by the CBSE to check the older circular for details – https://bit.ly/3jKBv8I.

The board had recently declared the CBSE Board exam 2021 dates for Class 10, Class 12. As per the CBSE board exam date sheet, examinations will be held between May 4 and June 10.