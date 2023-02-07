Blended learning, industry-academia partnerships as top edtech trends in 2023, reveals Evelyn’s report

The most significant trends in 2023 will be blended learning and a strong collaboration between start-ups and institutions, revealed Evelyn’s 2023 research report. The study further added that eLearning and blended learning topped the trends of the Ed-Tech industry in 2022.

As per the report, the top two challenges to education in 2023 are inequitable education and teacher shortage. Approximately 50 education specialists were asked to participate in the research between November and December 2022, according to the statement.

“Education is the blood and lifeline of any country and its economy. With a looming recession on the horizon, there is an excellent opportunity for the industry in 2023 to find millions of learners from the workforce looking to upgrade their skills. 2022 ended with a big splash in the AI sector, ChatGPT,” Praveen Tyagi, founder, CEO, Evelyn Learning Systems, said.

Furthermore, a rise in the cost of education is expected to continue in the months ahead, according to the study. The reports further suggested that more than 65% of the experts have responded that the recent obstacles to academic freedom can hurt the spirit of democracy.

“Nearly every teacher in America now believes in the value of social-emotional learning, however, no one has reduced their multitude of priorities to make time for it. Educators can play a bigger role to promote youth mental health but need practical tools for their classroom realities,” Keith Wakeman, CEO, co-founder, SuperBetter, said in the report.

