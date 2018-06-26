Bizarre! All girls of government school in Hisar fail HBSE 10th exam

The sarpanch of the village, Dharam Singh, claimed that the school didn’t have teachers for Sanskrit, Hindi, Science and Mathematics. (Source: official website)

Not one student at the Government Girls Secondary School in Kabrel village of Hisar district managed to clear the Haryana Board 10th examination conducted between March 8 and March 31 this year. The result of the examination was declared by the Board last month in which all the 24 girls of the school had failed. The villagers of Kabrel have held the Haryana government and the Education department responsible for the poor result of the school.

“While on the one hand, the government is laying so much emphasis on the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme, on the other hand, authorities have done nothing to solve the problem of shortage of staff in the school,” a resident of the village said today. He added that the panchayat of the village met the district administration several times demanding the adequate number of teachers in the school but the administration failed to fulfil the demands.

The sarpanch of the village, Dharam Singh, claimed that the school didn’t have teachers for Sanskrit, Hindi, Science and Mathematics during the last academic session and he even met with the officers concerned to apprise them about the staff shortage at the school but his efforts failed.

Interestingly, out of the 24 girls, 15 have taken re-admission in the school.

The officials of the Education Department claimed that this is the only school in the district which has fared so badly. However, something similar happened at Deeghot Senior Secondary School in Palwal where all the 51 students who had appeared for the exam this year failed. The Palwal District Education Department had even asked authorities to initiate a probe and ordered strict action against teachers of the school.

This year a total of 3,83,499 students had appeared for class 10 exams. The education board had registered 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and Class 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were slightly less than last year when the board caught 5,300 students cheating during the exams.