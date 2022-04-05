Artificial Intelligence: A game-changer for the Indian Education System

With the rapid advancement of technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become one of the key aspects of growth and innovation across industries. It is thus imperative that the youth is made familiar with the basic concepts of AI from their childhood. In fact, it looks like the process has already started. Madhya Pradesh government had recently announced the introduction of an Artificial Intelligence course for students from class 8. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that this is going to be the first such initiative in the country.

India has always advocated for universal learning, and Artificial Intelligence constitutes an integral part of that. It is important for educators across states in India to start integrating the topic of AI into their classrooms as it can definitely help the education system achieve the impossible.

Let’s dive into the various advantages of introducing Artificial Intelligence in the Indian education system:

– According to a UNESCO report released in 2021, there are about 1.2 lakh single-teacher schools in the country, of which 89 percent are in rural areas. The report suggests that India needs around 11.16 lakh additional teachers to meet this shortfall. AI can help overcome this shortage and can provide easy access to education for one and all.

– For professors and teachers to focus on every individual student’s needs and requirements is difficult, and it is going to get tougher with the rapidly growing population. This problem can be resolved if our education system resorts to implementing AI programs in classrooms which will not only help in assessing every student’s learning graph but also help them navigate through their weaknesses.

– Artificial Intelligence can help teachers with administrative work like creating feedback for students, grading papers, arranging parent-teacher interactions etc. AI applications like text-to-speech can help teachers save time as usual on a daily basis, This will not only save their time but also make room for the teachers to focus more on the creative aspect of teaching.

– AI programs like chatbots can also do the job of assisting students in answering and resolving their queries any time any place. They won’t have to wait to see their teachers to get the answers, they can easily march ahead of time by simply with a click of a button.

In today’s day and age, it is important to optimize the process of learning for each and every child. There are a number of possibilities to what AI could do if introduced as an integral part of the education system. It is up to us to make the most of it.