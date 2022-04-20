Top crypto price news today (April 20, 2022): Most of the top cryptos, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu coin, Matic, Polkadot, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and Binance gained prices in the last 24 hours while the global cryptocurrency market cap jumped 1.54% over the last day to $1.92 trillion. According to CoinMarketCap data as of today morning, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 17.19% to $79.37 billion. The total volume on DeFi was $9.78 billion, which is 12.32% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $65.84 billion, which is 82.95% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset remains unchanged over the last day at around 41%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $41,349 as of Wednesday (April 20, 2022) 8.13 am. The overall Bitcoin price has increased by 3.15% in the last 7 days, according to the data on CoinMarketCap website. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price increased by 1.50%.

On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin was selling around Rs 32,75,900 at the time of publishing this report.

Meanwhile, prices of several other top crypto assets have also increased in the last 24 hours with Solana and Terra (LUNA) gaining the most. Here’s a comparison:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 1.53% to $3085 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by 1.39%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 1.08% to $420 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 0.56%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 0.17% to $0.7681 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 7.07%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price was up 5.94% to $108.10 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 4.52%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 0.87% to $0.9445 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 0.75%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price increased by 4.29% to $93.96 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has increased by 11.47%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Avalanche (AVAX): Avalanche token’s price increased by 2.46% to $79.33 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, AVAX price has increased by 3.24%. It is currently ranked as 10th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Polkadot (DOT): DOT price increased by 3.08% to $18.68 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, DOT price has increased by 4.87%. It is currently ranked as 12th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Polygon (MATIC): MATIC price increased by 2.83% to $1.44 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC price has increased by 2.98%. It is currently ranked as 18th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by 1.07% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price increased by 0.19% over the last day. DOGE is currently ranked 11th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1414 while SHIB price was $0.00002517.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)