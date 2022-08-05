Cryptocurrency fundraising surpasses $30 billion in the first half of 2021

Cryptocurrency fundraising surpassed $30 billion in the first half of 2021, reported by Cointelegraph quoting crypto analytics firm Messari and Dove Metrics.

As per the report, the overall amount of money raised in the first six months already exceeds the $30.2 billion that was raised in 1313 rounds throughout the entire year of 2021.

The centralised finance (CeFi) industry received $10.2 billion in funding, accounting for more than one-third of the total capital raised. High investment levels were also seen in the NFT sector and infrastructure. Decentralised finance (DeFi) investments, on the other hand, seem to have lagged behind with only $1.8 billion in funding over that time.

Crypto exchanges received the majority of the investment in CeFi, which raised a total of $3.2 billion in finance. Market makers, savings/banking account businesses, and payment services were nearly tied for second position.

Gaming-related NFTs took home the lion’s share of investment in the Web3.0 and NFT industry, which raised $8.6 billion in funding during the first half of the year, raising more than four times as much as any other NFT vertical.

In June, PWC released its most recent hedge fund study, which found that 38% of hedge funds now invest in digital assets, up from 21% in 2021.

