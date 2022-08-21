Binance CEO calls out ‘bad players’ for crypto exchange jitters

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, expressed worry for traders after becoming aware of the infamous phenomena known as trade jitters on other cryptocurrency exchanges, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Despite the fact that Zhao’s worries about jitters did not specifically mention any one exchange, the cryptocurrency community on Twitter felt it was a jab at FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried. In response to the community’s comment that “jitters” is a common and accepted condition, Zhao addd, “All of you guys knew and did’nt say anything. We need to fight the bad players.”

Zhao followed up with the VIP traders on Binance, who are said to have admitted being aware of the illegal trade activity. The indirect accusation against FTX perfectly matches the period of time when the exchange and four other cryptocurrency companies received cease-and-desist letters from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Cointelegraph noted.

The FDIC claims that FTX US, SmartAssets, FDICCrypto, Cryptonews, and Cryptosec misled investors by asserting that their products were FDIC-insured. Brett Harrison, the president of FTX US, deleted a tweet that made the statements the FDIC refuted in response to the directive. Crypto Twitter, however, was quick to point out a number of additional occasions when Harrison misrepresented the existence of FDIC insurance.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Aztec reacts to allegations that FTX frozen user cash for using the protocol

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook