Trade, education, tourism, yoga to get a boost: Indian envoy to Paraguay

With Indian Embassy in Paraguay, the relationship between India and the South American nation is expected to grow further, according to the Indian envoy. Speaking to Financial Express Online from Asunción, Paraguay, Yogeshwar Sangwan, India’s first envoy to that country said “The Tourism Minister Ms Sofia Montiel de Afara is very keen on promoting tourism and people to people links.”

And, “At her instance we are celebrating the International Day of Yoga in two iconic sites besides Asunción: Saltar del Monday, Monday waterfalls in Président Franco city on the border of Brazil and Argentina and Mision Jesuitica Trinidad del Parana in Encarnacion which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” Ambassador Sangwan said.

The two countries are in the process of discussing easing of visas for businesspersons and tourists. According to the envoy, “We will have a meeting with prominent tour operators on 23 June in which we will showcase Indian Tourism.”

Last month the missions of both countries organised a webinar in which industry chambers of both sides participated — Paraguay Industrial Union, the biggest Chamber in Paraguay and CII participated and showcased the business opportunities.

“In fact, in September a high level business delegation will visit Paraguay,” said the envoy.

In which sectors can the two countries collaborate?

“We can collaborate on solar energy, green hydrogen and fertiliser sectors,” Ambassador Yogeshwar Sangwan told Financial Express Online.

Space & Education

India has offered courses on nano satellites to Paraguay. National University of Itapua, Encarnacion is keen to collaborate with Indian Universities and they are in discussions with IIT Delhi and Delhi University.

In August, the Indian mission in the South American country is expected to participate in the webinar in IT which is being organised by Electronic and Software Exports Promotion Council.

Significance of the Indian Mission in Paraguay

According toFleming Raul Duarte, Ambassador of Paraguay to India, “The move by the Indian government to open a mission in Paraguay is indicative of the importance of economic relations between the two countries.”

India is one of Paraguay’s top five export destinations and the bilateral trade between the two countries is growing gradually and has touched USD 400 million. Export from India to Paraguay in 2020 was USD 210 million and the South American country exported goods worth USD 166 million to India.

As has been reported in Financial Express Online earlier trade and economic cooperation, investors, people-to-people, cultural ties, businessmen and traders, all will get a boost as there will be direct contact with each other through the Indian mission.

Paraguay already has a mission in New Delhi.