Rafale induction in IAF: Ambala Air Base gets ready to formally inducted the French fighters on Sept 10

The five fighter jets Indian Air Force (IAF) received in July are formally going to be inducted in the service on Sept 10, 2020. These aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’, based at the Air Force Station Ambala.

What will the ceremony be?

According to the IAF, “There will be a traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’ and at the end of which the French fighter aircraft will be unveiled. This will be followed by Air Display by Rafale and indigenous Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’ and also participating will be ‘Sarang Aerobatic Team’. The whole ceremony will culminate with a traditional water cannon salute.”

Who will be present?

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be present at the ceremony along with Florence Parly Minister of the Armed Forces of France who will be the Chief Guest for the event. Also, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO along with other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces will be present.

To participate in the celebration of the important milestone in the IAF, the French delegation will include Emmanuel Lenain Ambassador of France to India, Air General Eric Autellet, Vice Chief of the Air Staff of the French Air Force and various other senior officials. Also present will be a large delegation of top representatives of the French Defence Industries including Eric Trappier Chairman and Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation, Eric Beranger, CEO, MBDA, Thales Group, and Safran.

Indo-French Defence Cooperation

After the ceremonial induction of the five omnirole fighter aircraft `Rafale’ delegations from India and France will meet for a bilateral discussion.

On her arrival at New Delhi, the visiting defence minister of France Florence Parly will be given a ceremonial Guard of Honour, before leaving for Ambala Air Force Station.

This according to an official statement from the Embassy of France in New Delhi will be her third visit since 2017, and her first Post COVID-19.

The bilateral meeting is of special significance because there are growing tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India is considered to be the foremost Asia strategic partner by France, which is looking for deeper defence cooperation.

The Agenda

Besides meeting defence minister Singh, she will also meet Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser.

The talks on Thursday will focus on a wide range of issues which will include industrial and technological partnership, which will be in line with Make in India initiative; maritime security in the Indo-Pacific; operational defence cooperation, chalking out modalities of the armed forces’ joint exercises Post COVID19; major regional and international issues of strategic interests to both sides and cooperation in countering terrorism.

How will talks deepen defence cooperation?

Leaders of both countries are keen to deepen and expand the Indo-French partnership in defence, with strategic autonomy and the defence of a multipolar order as its cornerstones.

At the AFS, the visiting minister will be received by Singh, and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshall RKS Bhadauria.