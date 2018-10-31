Naval Commanders meet to discuss new technologies that can be used

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 2:23 PM

Top Commanders of the Indian Navy meet in New Delhi to deliberate on the themes of ‘Optimisation’ and ‘Emerging Technologies’ at the second edition of the Navy Commanders’ Conference- 2018.

The three day conference will be addressed by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will outline the maritime vision of the government and expectations of the nation and its citizens from the Navy.

The commanders would also discuss among other issues the combat readiness of units and optimisation of resources including manpower to meet the growing list of missions and tasks that it is expected to perform.

The three day conference will be addressed by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will outline the maritime vision of the government and expectations of the nation and its citizens from the Navy. According to the Indian Navy official spokesperson Capt DK Sharma, “There will be a dedicated ‘Brain-storming’ session to discuss and conceptualise new ideas and concepts, as well as critically examine organisational structures and processes to meet developing challenges and threats to maritime security.”

India is a maritime nation and its growth is inexplicably linked to the seas.

Utilising emerging technologies such as Big-Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Indian Navy will be discussed. Over the last decade the Indian Navy has witnessed an unprecedented growth in its operational tasking, with India’s growing maritime interests. And towards this end, the navy has `Mission-based Deployment’ philosophy and the ‘Maintenance-to-Operations’ transition cycle over the past year to address the need to be present and to respond to emerging situations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

And towards this end, the navy has `Mission-based Deployment' philosophy and the 'Maintenance-to-Operations' transition cycle over the past year to address the need to be present and to respond to emerging situations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’ (SAGAR), the Indian Navy has been at the forefront of providing an environment of stability and peace in the IOR.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Security and Growth for All in the Region' (SAGAR), the Indian Navy has been at the forefront of providing an environment of stability and peace in the IOR.

India is a maritime nation and its growth is inexplicably linked to the seas, and as premier Navy in the region, it aspires to remain the ‘Net Security Provider’ in the IOR through collaboration and cooperation with like-minded and friendly nations.

