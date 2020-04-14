Make in India: Armed forces to get indigenous next gen communications solution, says CEO, Saankhya Labs

Saankhya Labs is the only company in the country today that builds and delivers end to end solutions to customers based on its indigenous, patented, SDR chipsets.

In their effort to provide indigenous, reliable and secure wireless communication solutions to the armed forces, Saankhya Labs, is working with various defence OEMs to build battlefield ready radios with SDR technology platform.

A Wireless Communication and Semiconductor solutions company, it is developing next-gen communication solutions for defence purposes including 5G NR and 6G RAN.

Saankhya Labs is the only company in the country today that builds and delivers end to end solutions to customers based on its indigenous, patented, SDR chipsets. The chipsets are conceived, architected, designed & developed by Saankhya Labs and are patent protected. All the IP ownership is created and rests within India.

Parag Naik, Co-founder & CEO Saankya Labs tells Financial Express Online, “The government’s “Make in India” initiative has given a boost to private players in the defence space. And as a company, we committed to deliver Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured highly secure, reliable communication systems to the armed forces.”

“Another aspect of the govt policy is to make India a leading defence export country and we will be happy to export our communication systems to friendly countries,” he says.

What is SDR Chipsets?

Historically, communication products used a platform approach wherein a combination of different chipsets, FPGAs and DSPs were used for baseband processing. “With the launch of Saankhya’s Pruthvi 3 chipset, baseband processing is implemented in firmware to serve diverse applications like broadcast, broadband, satellite communication and defence communication,” says Naik.

Adding, “Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Chipsets are chipsets which can be programmed to support multiple frequencies and broadcast standards. They are advanced computational capabilities, coupled with ultra-low power consumption and small footprint make them an ideal choice for multiple applications.”

S-Band Sat phones

According to the company’s co-founder, “We are a Strategic MSS Technology partner of ISRO and have developed cutting edge Satellite communication systems based on its SDR Chipsets. One such next-gen communication systems is SAMRAT”.

“SAMRAT is a two-way S-Band Satellite Mobile Radio Terminal (Satphone), supporting voice, data, short messaging and geolocation services. It is a Satsleeve that is designed to fit as an add-on to any 5.5″ Android phone, converting it to a Satphone. It operates via a user-friendly app, leveraging the phone’s display, keypad, mic/speaker and GPS. Compact and lightweight, SAMRAT is a low power consumption device. It provides a highly secure mode of communication and offers excellent redundancy in no mobile network coverage areas,” he explains.

UHF IP Radios for perimeter security and long-range communication

“Our UHF based communication systems include MEGHDOOT Base Station and DHAVAL CPE Modems. These are used to provide long-range non-lineofsight communication. The range of these systems is up to 12 KM. MEGHDOOT base stations are installed in a central command location while DHAVAL CPE Modems are in remote locations. The communication is over UHF band frequency”.

DHAVAL CPE modems can also be connected to infrared sensors and cameras for perimeter security. IP radios can be used to transmit data from a remote location to the central command location. They can also be used to control cameras and sensors from the central location.

Satellite Based Vessel tracking systems

NAVDOOT is a two-way Mobile Satellite Service terminal designed to operate as a satellite-based vessel tracking system for augmenting coastal security. The IP67 compliant terminal provides excellent water and dust protection in harsh marine environments.It comprises of an S-Band Modem, GPS/GLONASS Receiver (upgradable to IRNSS-NAVIC), Bluetooth Module, Antenna and Battery. An Android APK is used for control, configuration and interaction with the device.

To allow coast guard to communicate with fishermen when they are at deep sea, NAVDOOT will be installed in all fishing vessels. “This allows the coast guard to track and monitor fishing vessels in Indian coastal waters. It will also monitor boats near the international maritime boundary. It has 2-way communication capabilities”, he adds.

Next-gen communication solutions of 5G NR and 6G RAN

Development work is going on the Next-Gen communication systems including 5G NR based on ORAN and a 6G AI-based Cognitive Radio Access Network which automatically and dynamically adjusts the radio environment.

“These technologies can fulfil the future communication needs of the defence forces,” Naik concludes.