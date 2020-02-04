Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan army shells Shahpur, Kirni sectors in Poonch

The latest ceasefire violation comes a day after a 60-year-old man was killed and four people were injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.
The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said. The latest ceasefire violation comes a day after a 60-year-old man was killed and four people were injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. “At about 4.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch district. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the official said.
He added that there was no report of any casualty so far. On February 2, the Pakistani army had targeted forward posts and villages in Balakot and Mendhar sectors of Poonch, damaging at least three houses.
