Jammu and Kashmir: Multiple grenade attacks hurled at CRPF personnel, 5 injured

Visuals from Fateh Kadal’s Chinkral Mohalla in Srinagar where 3 CRPF personnel and 1 civilian were injured. (Image: ANI)

In four separate encounters with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar today, as many as four CRPF personnel and a woman were reportedly injured said the state police. The attacks were carried out in the span of a couple of hours in various parts of Srinagar. The first attack took place in the Fatehkadal area of Srinagar where the militants threw a grenade at the CRPF personnel said the police quoted by PTI. The explosion injured as many as three CRPF personnel along with a woman. Soon after the attack, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Luckily, the condition of the injured is reported to be stable.

The second incident took place in the Budshah Chowk area near Srinagar. Here, the militants targetted a CRPF vehicle in near the city centre. As per the police, this attack injured a CRPF jawan.

The third attack on CRPF in a span of few hours came from Srinagar’s Magarmal Bagh. This too was a grenade attack aimed to hamper the CRPF troops. In this incident, no injury was reported stated news agency ANI.

In fresh reports, terrorists launched another grenade attack in Mominabad-Batamaloo area of Srinagar. This happens to be the fourth grenade attack within a span of few hours.

Since this is a developing story, more details on the multiple attacks are expected soon.

On Friday, at least six people were injured in a grenade explosion in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The attacks injured four CRPF personnel as well.

On Friday itself, militants threw a grenade at the residence of PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah. The incident took place in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. However, no injuries were reported as the explosion happened on the lawn of the house. The police said that the area has been cordoned off. They even said that a manhunt has been launched to catch the attackers.