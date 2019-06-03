Indo-Pacific, US, China, Iran could be immediate focus of the new external affairs minister

By: |
Published: June 3, 2019 4:01:18 PM

The 64-year-old, from the 1977 batch is well versed in the India-China relations, India-US and has on many occasions been present as a troubleshooter for the government when he was the Foreign Secretary.

After retirement, Jaishankar joined as President of Tata Sons Global Corporate Affairs.

Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar took charge as the new external affairs minister on Friday. The 64-year-old, from the 1977 batch is well versed in the India-China relations, India-US and has on many occasions been present as a troubleshooter for the government when he was the Foreign Secretary.

This is not the first time that an Indian Foreign Service official is part of the government. In the past, the position of President, Vice-President, and other high profile offices have been held, former diplomats. In the case of Jaishankar, he is the first former IFS officer to join the government without being a member of the ruling party.

He has also played a major role in clearing the path of the nuclear deal with the United States and has to his credit inviting the former US President Barack Obama as a chief guest on Republic Day. Besides solving the issue of the stapled visas which were issued to the residents of Arunachal Pradesh, he resolved boundary issues between India and China. As a foreign secretary, he successfully helmed the response to the 73-day Doklam standoff in 2017.

He is the man behind the successful first visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, and the massive relief operation in Nepal after the devastating earthquake in April 2015. He is responsible for pushing India’s campaign for a seat at the Nuclear Suppliers Group and other export control regimes.

The broadening of the country’s maritime diplomacy by reaching out to the Asia-Pacific region, Quad dialogue involving India, Japan, US and Australia was all during his tenure the Foreign Secretary in 2017.

He has been Indian ambassador to the US where he ensured that the India-US relations were on track before he became the foreign secretary. After retirement, Jaishankar joined as President of Tata Sons Global Corporate Affairs.

Challenges

Economic and Energy diplomacy has to be clearly articulated and robust to match India’s rising aspirations.

Regions like Latin America, Central Asia, Africa, the growing tensions in West Asia will need his immediate focus besides issues related to the US tariffs, and immigration. The US sanctions on Iran, Russia, too will need attention.

According to foreign policy experts, the immediate neighborhood needs to be managed, and the fight against terrorism needs to be fought hard.

Latin America and Africa are two regions, wherein the last five years several high profile visits have taken place, but there is still a lot more to be done. The two continents are witnessing changes politically and this is the moment for India to play a significant role.

Major powers like the US, Russia, the European Union, China and Japan is expected to attract the attention as India has been increasingly focusing on the dual tasks of external stability and economic growth rates.

China’s forays into the Indian Ocean remain a matter of concern and India will have to undertake appropriate measures to safeguard our interests.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Indo-Pacific, US, China, Iran could be immediate focus of the new external affairs minister
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition