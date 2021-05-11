Indian Navy warships carry back Oxygen from Gulf countries; Japan funds O2 plants for North East

These ships are part of the nine ships, according to the Indian Navy, have been deployed for shipment of LMO and other medical relief material

On Monday, (May 10, 2021), three Indian Navy warships arrived with consignment of Oxygen and medical supplies from overseas — INS Kolkata at New Mangalore, INS Trikand entered Mumbai and INS Airavat reached Visakhapatnam.

These ships are part of the nine ships, according to the Indian Navy, have been deployed for shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and other medical relief material from countries in the Persian Gulf and South East Asia.

Deeply value the gift of 40 MT of LMO from our friend Kuwait. A special thanks for the generous donation to the Indian community in Kuwait for 200 O2 cylinders and 4 O2 concentrators, and to the community in Qatar for 200 O2 cylinders and 43 O2 concentrators. pic.twitter.com/Yulhke5fTG — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 10, 2021

As had been reported earlier in Financial Express Online, the ambassador of Kuwait to India Jassem Al-Najem, had in an interaction mentioned that on Monday, May 10, 2021, INS Kolkata will carry LMO from Kuwait.

INS Kolkata reached New Mangalore Port with 400 bottles of Oxygen, two 27 MT containers of LMO and 47 concentrators that were embarked at Qatar and Kuwait.

The three ships that arrived on Monday, will augment oxygen supply in three different states. Also, two more ships are on their way to India from Kuwait, and one ship is presently in Brunei and medical supplies are being loaded up.

Last week on Wednesday, the INS Kolkata set off from Shuwaikh port carrying around 40 metric tons of liquid oxygen and 200 oxygen cylinders. According to Ambassador Al-Najem, “Two more ships with 175 tons of LMO and around 2, 400 oxygen cylinders are on their way to India.”

The Cabinet of Kuwait had decided recently to send emergency aid to India to help it fight the spread of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

A military aircraft of Kuwait Air Force had delivered 40 tons of emergency aid from Kuwait Red Crescent Society last week. The medical aid carried included around 282 oxygen cylinders, ventilators, medicines, 60 oxygen concentrators, and other medical supplies.

INS Trikand

Has carried back 40 MT LMO in Cryogenic containers from Hamad Port, Qatar to Mumbai.

The consignment on board is part of the French mission “Oxygen Solidarity Bridge” which is in support of India’s fight against the pandemic.

INS Airavat

From Singapore, this warship reached Visakhapatnam with a load of eight cryogenic oxygen tanks and around 4000 oxygen cylinders together with other critical medical equipment/supplies. Indian Army’s Northern Command readies to fight the pandemic in UTs of J&K & Ladakh

The Northern Command has geared up to help the serving personnel, ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and their dependents.

In a pre-emptive move, the Northern Command has joined hands with the Civil Administration and has started ramping up its holding capacity of COVID patients. It has ensured that there are enough ICU beds, oxygen availability, setting up four COVID Care Centre with around 490 bed capacity for the Awaam. It has also started vaccination of serving and retired personnel and Veer Naris.

According to an official statement from the Indian Army, the Northern Command is ensuring the twin objectives of “Force Preservation” and “Optimised Utilisation of Medical Resources”. This is going to be for the benefit of all the serving, retired and their dependants and also the Awaam located in far flung areas.

The Army units have started massive awareness drives and providing transportation support which will help in the movement of the medical supplies and also provide assistance to the UT administration or civil organisations.

The Army along with the government have jointly activated COVID facilities for the people of J&K and these include 250 bedded COVID Care centre at Rangreth in Srinagar. Another 200 bedded facility at Damana near Jammu and 20 bedded facilities each at Uri and Baramulla have been set up.

Japan and UNDP join hands to help India

To boost supply of oxygen generation plants to the North Eastern Region, Japan has joined hands with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). To ensure uninterrupted supply, with the support of the people of Japan, the UNDP has procured and installed eight Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants in the States of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Some hospitals have been identified in the region for these oxygen plants and they have a capacity of 1,300 beds in total. Once the production starts, the excess oxygen will be distributed among other health facilities in the hospitals’ vicinity.

“North East occupies a special place for Japan India relations”, says Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India, in an official statement.

According to Ms Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India, “The situation in India is devastating and the pandemic continues to threaten millions of lives.” In an effort to ensure that no one is left behind, UNDP is seeking urgent additional support.

As reported earlier, Japan has already delivered medical aid to India and more is expected to arrive in the form of ventilators and oxygen concentrators.