Indian Navy reaches Egypt on a goodwill visit

INS Tarkash at anchor berth buoy no 23 off suez canal

As a part of Western Fleet Overseas Deployment programme, and of Indian Navy’s increasing footprint and operational reach, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash reaches Alexandria, Egypt on Friday.

According to the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy, Capt DK Sharma, “Due to its geostrategic location, Egypt provides unique advantage of being at the crossroads of Africa, Asia and Europe. And, all critical sea lines of communication pass through Red Sea into the Mediterranean through Suez Canal in Egypt.”

For further enhancing between the two forces there will be professional interactions between the two navies during the three day visit, said Sharma.

This visit to Egypt will seek to strengthen the existing ties between the two countries as well as underscore India’s peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries.

Also, there will be calls on the senior officials in the government and military establishment, along with sporting, cultural interactions, exchange visit of ships personnel and sharing of best practices. These are aimed at strengthening ties and mutual understanding between the two Navies.

Both India and Egypt are world’s two oldest civilizations. Both countries have developed relations in several spheres and have been building upon the rich and longstanding relations that have existed between the two. A number of bilateral agreements for cooperation and cultural exchange exist between the two sides.

INS Tarkash, is being commanded by Capt Sathish Vasudev, is a state of the art warship of the Indian Navy, and is equipped with wide range of weapons and sensors which have the capability of dealing with threats in all the three dimensions.

Says Sharma, “The ship is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet and is under the operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, based at Mumbai.”