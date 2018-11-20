India Russia finalise the $500 mn deal for ‘Project 1135.6’ frigates

India Russia finalise the 0 mn deal for ‘Project 1135.6’ frigates (Image: Rosoboronexport)

India’s Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and Russia’s state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport have finally inked the contract in New Delhi to build the Grigorovich-class ‘Project 1135.6’ frigates with technology transfer from Russia.

The Talwar class, also known as Project 1135.6, is a class of guided-missile frigates designed and built by Russia for the Indian Navy, as modified Krivak III-class frigates (the class that is also the basis of the Russian Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate), with a number of systems of Indian design and manufacture.

Out of the four Project 1135.6 class stealth frigates, two of the conventional submarines under the P-75I project of the Indian Navy will be built at the GSL.

While the deal was expected to be inked during the India-Russia annual summit in October in New Delhi, sources had confirmed to FE Online that the deal would be inked at a later stage as commercial and technical issues related to the projects were being sorted out. Also, the payment could be through the rupee-rouble route.

FE had reported in October that the deal was expected to be inked in a few weeks and the new Frigates will be more powerful equipped with BrahMos Missiles and advanced sensors

The two frigates will be built at the GSL as nominated by the government with technology transfer from the Russian shipyard, and the rest two will be bought directly from Yantar shipyard at Kaliningrad in Russia.

The delivery of the two frigates from Russia will begin within four years of signing the contract. Indigenous equipment including sensors and communications will be put on board the vessels which will be made in India.

The new frigates will add more strength to the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as the navy is dealing with a shortage of 10 frigates out of the 24 that it needs. Presently the navy operates six of the Talwar-class frigates, and the new ones when they come will be more advanced technologically and are expected to be fitted with the Indo-Russian BrahMos missile system instead of 3M-54E Klub-N anti-ship missiles.

As has been reported earlier, the Admiral Grigorovich-class are powered by M90FR gas turbines designed and built by Zorya-Mashproekt in Ukraine, and since there is problem between Russia and Ukraine, it has been decided that India will get the engines directly from Ukraine and these will be fitted here in India at the GSL.

The 3,620-ton Admiral Grigorovich-class is an upgraded variant of the six Talwar-class frigates that Russia built for the Indian Navy between 2003 and 2013. The first of three frigates, INS Teg and INS Tarkash were delivered to the Indian Navy in 2012 and the INS Trikand was delivered in 2013.