India asks Pakistan to cut down staff at New Delhi high commission by 50 per cent

Indian security personnel walk past the main gate of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. (Courtesy: Reuters File Image)

India on Tuesday expressed concerns over the activities of officials in the Pakistan High Commission and informed the Charge d’ Affaires that a decision has been taken to reduce the staff strength by 50 per cent in its New Delhi location.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the afternoon had summoned the Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan High Commission and informed about the acts of espionage and the dealings with terrorist organizations. He was informed about the activities of the two officials who were caught red-handed and were subsequently expelled on May 31.

India further asked Pakistan to reduce the staff in its high commission in New Delhi within the next seven days and also announced that a reciprocal reduction in staff would be done at the Indian establishment in Islamabad.

The MEA also cited the abduction of two officials posted in Islamabad and the “barbaric treatment” meted out to them by Pakistani agencies in a statement.

In its statement, the MEA said: “The behaviour of Pakistan and its officials is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials. On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism.”

“It would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion. This decision, which is to be implemented in seven days, was conveyed to the Pakistani Charge d’Affaires,” the MEA further added.

Citing the aforementioned reasons, the MEA stated that it has decided to cut the staff strength at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.