Global companies get ready to participate in the Navy’s missile programme

The proposal for the SRSAM had gotten delayed as the plan earlier was to `Make in India’, however the proposal that was sent out to the global vendors are under the Buy (Global) Category which allows instant buy either from local or foreign vendors.

Several global companies including the UK’s MBDA, Swedish Company `SAAB’, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel and South Korean company Samsung and Russia’s Rosboronexport have responded to the Indian Navy’s bid for short-range surface-to-air missile (SRSAM) systems. These are required urgently to replace the existing Barak-1 air defence systems from Israel Company which is onboard the Kamorta class corvettes of the Indian Navy.

The last date for responding to the bid by the vendors was October 17 and since these are global players the negotiations will be government to government and through the Foreign Military Sales route. The requirement is for 150 0dd missiles and is for four Kamorta class corvettes, and these are going to come with a launcher for the missiles, a command and control system and a two way data-link.

Though the Indian Navy is looking for around 10 SRSAM, the bid which was opened today is to meet the immediate requirements of the Indian Navy and the rest are likely to come from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

This SRSAM are expected to be used by the Indian Navy along with the with other air defence systems and others including fighters aircraft, UAVs and fast inshore attack vessels.

The MBDA Company has offered the Sea Ceptor missile through a joint venture with the L&T – L&T MBDA Missile Systems Ltd. Besides the Royal Navy, it is also in service with South American Navies including Chile and Brazil. It has a range of 25 km.

The Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel has responded through its joint venture with Kalyani Group and has offered the improved version of the Barak-1.