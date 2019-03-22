Giving an edge! Indian Army to get 10 lakh Make In India multi-mode modern hand grenades

The government chose DRDO to make the modern multi-mode grenades for Indian Army

Indian Army gets Make In India boost! Aiming to provide an edge to Indian Army over the enemy, the Narendra Modi government has given nod to procure 10 lakh multi-mode hand grenades, according to an ANI report. The speciality of such grenades is that these grenades are made in India. These grenades have been produced by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Presently, the Indian Army has HE-36 grenades in its arsenal. These are made by Ordnance Factory Board.

The government chose DRDO to make the modern multi-mode grenades and now a production agency has been chosen to make these grenades in large numbers, the report said. The project undertaken by DRDO is worth over Rs 500 crore. The central government has been granting proposals which will make Indian Army more powerful, potent and well-equipped to tackle any misadventure by our enemy. The Centre has signed two contracts to purchase modern rifles.

These decisions come in the wake of the growing escalation between India and Pakistan following the ghastly Pulwama terrorist attack by JeM in which 44 CRPF jawans lost their lives.

What is hand-grenade?

Hand grenades are explosive shells which can be thrown by hand. These are very potent but risky weapons as these can explode in two ways- by impact or by means of a fuze. Hand-grenades give army troops a major edge during the time of war. Soldiers can use hand grenades to inflict serious damage on the enemy as well as deter them from targeting our soldiers. Grenades can cause heavy damage to enemy bunkers and force them to run for cover.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has recently inducted new sniper rifles for troops along the Line of Control (LoC), a separate ANI report said.

In February, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated an Indo-Russia Rifles Ltd. plant at Ordnance Factory Board in Amethi. Around 7,50,000 units of AK-103 assault rifles will be made at this facility. AK-103 is the third generation of the AK-47 assault rifle. These rifles are needed for immediate modernisation of Indian Army’s infantry arm.