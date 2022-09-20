Cuba has the right to live without a blockade says top diplomat

In the first week of November, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will once again take into consideration the draft resolution calling for an end to the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



From 1992 to date, this project has been approved with overwhelming support from the international community. “India has always maintained its support for the struggle of the Cuban people to put an end to the unjust and criminal blockade. There have been many expressions of solidarity and support from the Indian government and people,” Malena Rojas Medina, Secretary, Press and Culture Affairs at the embassy of Cuba New Delhi, tells Financial Express Online.

However, “the US government persists in ignoring this claim,” she adds.

According to her, “In 2020, when Cuba, like the rest of the world, was facing the extraordinary challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States government deliberately and opportunistically reinforced the blockade, causing the country losses of around 5 billion dollars.”

Background

“President Donald Trump applied 243 unilateral coercive measures to restrict the arrival of US travelers and harm third-party tourism markets; adopted wartime measures to deprive Cuba of fuel supplies; stepped up the slanderous campaign against medical cooperation; increased harassment of commercial and financial transactions in other markets; and sought to intimidate foreign investors and business entities with the application of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act,” Malena Rojas Medina explains.

It also prevented the regular and institutional flow of remittances to Cuban families, dealt heavy blows to the self-employed or private sector, and hindered links with Cubans living in the United States and family reunification.

It has been a failed policy in the objective of subverting the constitutional order in Cuba, but it has caused unjustifiable shortages, pain and suffering to Cuban families.

According to the Cuban diplomat, “All these measures are still in force today and in full practical application by the current administration of Joe Biden, in spite of the fact that it was one of his campaign promises. In the first 14 months of President Joseph Biden’s administration alone the damages caused by the blockade amounted to $6,364,000,000, which hindered our development and deprived the country of income that could be used for the welfare of our people.”

“The unilateral and fraudulent designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism reinforces the dissuasive and intimidatory impact of the blockade, which is markedly extraterritorial in nature and affects the legitimate ties established by governments, entities, banks, and businessmen with our country, while also harming Cubans living abroad,” she points out.

The diplomat says that “Cuba has been the victim of terrorist actions organized, financed and executed by the US government or from US territory, which have cost the lives of 3,478 Cubans and disabilities to 2,099. There is more than enough evidence of attempts at cooperation and also of acts of effective cooperation in recent years between the agencies of both countries.

Our position on terrorism is known to be one of absolute condemnation of that practice, whatever its form and manifestations.”

“The US government accompanies this outrage with disinformation and destabilization operations against Cuba. Each year, it dedicates dozens of millions of dollars from the federal budget and additional sums of covert funds to subversion programs. The purpose is to produce political and social instability in the context of the economic difficulties caused by the US government itself. They attempt to discredit Cuba through the shameless use of lies and manipulation of data,” she states.

The blockade policy suffers profound international isolation, brings discredit onto the US, and arouses the profound rejection of the peoples of the world.

The blockade causes real and significant damage to the human rights of Cubans.

What does Cuba want?

“Cuba’s demand is to live without a blockade that the persecution of our commercial and financial ties with the rest of the world ceases. Cuba demands an end to manipulation and discrimination,” Malena Rojas Medina adds.