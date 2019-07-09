Centre has adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards terrorism: Government

The minister said insurgent and extremist incidents have also reduced significantly in the Northeastern states and in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas.

The Centre has adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy to tackle terrorism and the security forces have been given a ‘free hand’ to deal with the menace, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday. Reddy also said terrorist activities have reduced significantly in the country’s hinterland.

“The government has adopted a zero tolerance policy to tackle terrorism. The security forces have been given a ‘free hand’ to tackle terrorism,” he said replying a written question. The minister said insurgent and extremist incidents have also reduced significantly in the Northeastern states and in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are proactively engaging with terrorists, resulting in neutralisation of large number of terrorist,” he said.

