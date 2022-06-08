Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer offers expertise in space, navy and land security systems

As two strategic partners, engagement in the defence sector is one of the key elements of India-Brazil strategic partnership. Currently there is a large delegation from National Defence College visiting Brazil and soon a high level delegation from the Ministry of Defence is expected to visit that country to explore opportunities in the defence sector.

As reported earlier by Financial Express Online, a large delegation of Indian companies in the defence sector was expected to travel to Brazil at the end of May. This visit is now scheduled to take place soon. No dates have been confirmed yet.

“Another strong area of engagement is in the defence industries sector. Brazilian defence industries are quite advanced and many have shown interest in our Make in India policy for the defence sector. Two companies have already established joint ventures and the Indian mission is in conversations with few others,” Ambassador of India to Brazil Suresh K Reddy told Financial Express Online.

Space is another area where the two countries have a strong bond. Financial Express Online has reported about the visit of Minister Marcos Pontes and the launch of Amazonia-1, the first indigenous satellite of Brazil, by ISRO in February 2021.

“This has opened a new chapter in this sector. A team from ISRO visited Brazil recently in May for discussions with AEB, their counterparts,” Ambassador Reddy added.

Also, recently Minister Purshottham Rupala who was visiting Brazil last week inaugurated an exhibition in Brasilia showcasing the achievements of ISRO in the last 75 years as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. And this is the first time such an exhibition was organized in Brazil.

Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer is ready to share new technologies with the Indian Navy

Jackson Schneider, President & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security told Financial Express Online, “With the aim of supporting the Brazilian Navy Fleet in the future, Embraer is working together with ThyssenKrupp to develop a system for the Tamandaré, a light frigate. In the process of development we are also acquiring new technologies and everything the Brazilian Navy requires — a mission software system, communication system, and weapons system. And then partner it with other countries.”

What about the Land Border Monitoring Project?

“India has its own system, its own technology, and a very good one by the way,” said Jackson Schneider.

According to him Land border is a project that the company is running in Brazil and together with the Brazilian Army are responsible to implement a system to surveil about 16,866 km of the South American nation. “This project has already been shared with 11 states in Brazil and ten neighbouring countries in the region,” he added.

The Land Border Monitoring Project in Brazil is using drones, fibre optic network, lens, ground scanners, monitors, and satellite integration – this is a complex and sophisticated system.

Company’s top executive confirmed that it is ready to talk to India about sharing this project.