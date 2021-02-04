BrahMosshort-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile, to now come in smaller version

The missile is already inducted in the Indian Armed forces and have been deployed amidst the ongoing stand-off between India and China.

The BrahMos Missile, designed, developed and produced jointly by India and Russia has generated a lot of interest globally and is expected to undergo a change in size. In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online, Dr Sudhir K Mishra, Director General, BrahMos, DRDO and CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace said, “Every product needs to evolve, so BrahMos will be undergoing evolution. There will be smaller version of the missile for smaller aircraft – like Light Combat Aircraft Mk 2 and AMCA and other aircraft across the globe.”

“We are looking to diversify and market expansion. So, with the smaller version we will be able to evolve in lighter, equipment efficiency, and integration of our missiles on different platforms,” he said.

According to Dr Sudhir K Mishra, “It will also be a new challenge to the youngsters in the BrahMos team and it will also ensure employment for the next ten years and more. The supply chains will keep moving.”

More about the new version of BrahMos

These can be accommodated on sea and air platforms. There have been queries from armed forces of different countries — South America, Europe as well as the ASEAN countries.

Mini-BrahMos or BrahMos NG has a shorter dimension and is lighter and mightier to its predecessor variant. It has the capability of going up to Mach 3.5.

It weighs 1.4-1.6 tonne; and has a length of 6metre.

These can be integrated with the Russian Su 30 MKI fighter aircraft, Swedish Gripen and others.

BrahMos Aerospace, is a joint venture of India and Russia, and is already receiving queries from friendly nations.

This is one of the platforms that the Ministry of Defence has included in the list of items that can be exported.

Financial Express Online has already reported that several countries including Brazil, Chile, the Philippines, Thailand, Egypt, Singapore, South Korea, Algeria, Greece, South Africa, Malaysia, and Bulgaria have expressed interest in the BrahMos missile as well as BrahMos NG.

A top official who wished to remain anonymous told Financial Express Online, that “In the next couple of months the export deal with one of the ASEAN nations is expected to be announced.” The official though did not mention the name of the country. But, as reported earlier, the deal which is likely to be finalised is with the Philippines.

The missile has been developed at a low budget of $ 300 million by India and Russia and the export to a third country has to be approved by both countries together.

The BrahMos NG, because of its shorter dimensions, has greater export potential as it can be compatible with most platforms which are being used by friendly nations.

Countries like Brazil, Chile, amongst others have expressed interest in this missile.

As reported in November last year, both India and Russia are in the final stages of talks with the Philippines.

The missile is already inducted in the Indian Armed forces and have been deployed amidst the ongoing stand-off between India and China.

According to officials, the BrahMos Aerospace is expanding its production capacity which will produce larger numbers of the missiles and additional facilities are being created to meet both domestic and international demands.