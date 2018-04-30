All you need to know about INS Sahyadri, the best ship of 2018

The overall Best Ship trophy for capital ships was bagged by INS Sahyadri. INS Sumedha was given trophy of Most Spirited Ship and INS Kirpan was awarded the Best Ship among the corvettes and others. (Source: Indian Navy Twitter)

INS Sahyadri won the Best Ship trophy in the Fleet Award Function of 2018. The Fleet Award Function is held to recognise and award the best operational achievements of the Eastern Fleet during last one year. The annual ceremony also recognises the accomplishment on the ‘Sword Arm’ of the Eastern Naval Command over past one year, read a statement from the Indian Navy. During the event, the fleet operations officer from the Eastern Naval Command also presented the annual report of activities and achievements of the fleet. A statement from the Indian Navy said that the main agenda of this annual event is to recognise the valuable contribution and excellence of individual ships.

The annual ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Karanbir Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command. A total of sixteen awards was given to individual ships for their contribution in various maritime operations. The awards were given based on the ship’s overall performance, and combat efficiency. INS Sumedha was given trophy of Most Spirited Ship, INS Kirpan was awarded the Best Ship among the corvettes and other. However, the overall Best Ship trophy for capital ships was bagged by INS Sahyadri.

INS Sahyadri is the Shivalik-class advanced, stealth-minded, guided-missile frigate warship. Built by the Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai, INS Sahyadri (F-49) was launched into the sea 2005. She undertook sea trials for over a year in 2011-12 and was finally commissioned along with her sisters INS Shivalik (F-47), INS and Satpura (F-48) into the Indian Navy on July 21st, 2012.

INS Sahyadri which is 468 feet in length and 55 feet in breadth. It has a displacement capacity of 6,800 tons and is powered by two Pielstick 16 PA6 STC diesel engines, two LM 2500 gas turbines developed by General Electric and two shafts that are arranged in combined diesel or gas arrangement. It has a massive surface speed of 32 knots. The Shivalik-class frigate ship can also be equipped with BrahMos anti-ship missiles, Anti-submarine rocket launchers, Barak-1 missiles and Shtil-1 3S90M missile. It can also host two HAL Dhruv helicopters or the American made Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King copters.

The event recognised INS Sahyadri for its immense contribution in carrying out massive maritime operations in the Eastern front. INS Sahyadri, along with other ships in the Eastern fleet has participated in multilateral exercises such as MALABAR-2017, along with the United States and Japan. INS Sahyadri has also taken part in RIPMAC-2014, Milan Sea Exercises of 2018 and also undertaken bilateral maritime exercises like SIMBEX-17 and INDRA-17 with navies of other countries.