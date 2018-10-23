After Indian Army, now the MEA issues stern warning to Pakistan

In an official statement the MEA has expressed grave concern at the continuing incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan forces along the LoC. (Photo: Website)

India strongly protested the fatal causalities of its soldiers in Sunderbani Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, when a top official in the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a demarche was made. The Pakistan officer was asked to take back the bodies of the two intruders who were Pakistan nationals and were killed by the Indian security forces during the ensuing firefight.

While condemning in strongest terms, the MEA said that such actions reveals Pakistan’s complicity in aiding and abetting terrorism.

In an official statement the MEA has expressed grave concern at the continuing incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

“Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistan forces have carried out 1591 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and IB in 2018 so far. Pakistan was called on to abide by its bilateral commitment not to allow any territory under its control to be used to support terrorism against India in any manner,” it added. On Monday, the Indian Army too had warned Pakistan to ensure that the terrorists should be stopped from operating from their soil.