Aero India 2019: 49 companies of France to participate

Also, Rafale aircraft manufactured by Dassault Aviation and deployed by the French Air Force, a Dassault Falcon 2000S, an Airbus A330-900, an Airbus C295 and Airbus H135 and H145 helicopters will be presented.

(representative image)

France will have the strongest foreign showing by numbers of exhibiting companies, with 49 companies as well as other companies who will put up individual stands, where all sectors will be represented – civil and military aerospace, defence and space.

Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler, and Lieutenant-General Thierry Carlier, Director for International Development of the Defence Procurement Agency (DGA), representing the Minister for the Armed Forces, will be visiting the show for official meetings with the Indian authorities.

“They will make a point of exchanging views with the SME stand personnel on the French Pavilion,” according to the embassy of France in New Delhi. Meetings have been scheduled all week long between the French manufacturers and Indian companies, prime contractors as well as MSMEs.

The French Pavilion which is being coordinated by French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) will showcase 36 companies at the Aero India in Bangalore from next week from Feb 20-24.

Exhibitors including ABC – Aérocampus Aquitaine – Aerometals & Alloys – Air Liquide – ASB Group – Aubert & Duval – Axon’Cable – Cimulec – Daher – Dassault Aviation – Dassault Systèmes – Draka Fileca – First Schwitchtech – Gaches Chimie – Hexcel – Interface Concept – Lauak – LGM – Mach Aéro – Novae Aerospace – NSE – Paris Saint-Denis Aéro – Pinette Emidecau Industries (PEI) – Precicast – Rafale International – Rafaut – Recaero – Roxel – Safran – Saft – Satys – Secan – Sonovision Aetos – Sopra Steria – Thales – Weare Group, will be present.

Companies who will be present individually include: Airbus – Liebherr Aeropace -MBDA – Nicomatic India Electronics – Staubli Faverges – Zodiac Data Systems, and those exhibiting under the Indian flag (Alkan / Nucon Aerospace Pvt Ltd – Alten – Assystem – Bolloré Logistics – Lisi Aerospace / Ankit – Radiall – Titeflex).

Around fifteen GIFAS member groups and companies have set up industrial sites in India or have opened sales offices since GIFAS led an outward mission to India in April 2018 to strengthen Franco-Indian aerospace cooperation.

GIFAS created in 1908, is an industry body that brings together some 400 companies ranging from the main prime contractors and system suppliers to SMEs.