37 pilots, 10 instructors complete Army chopper course at CATS

Thirty-seven helicopter pilots and 10 instructors were today awarded “aviation wings” and “instructor badges” respectively by the Director General of Army Aviation Corps, Lieutenant General Kanwal Kumar, at the Combat Aviation Training School (CATS) here, officials said.

A defence release said that 37 aviators of Batch 29 who completed the combat aviation course at CATS, the Army Aviation Corps’ premier training institute, were awarded “aviation wings” to become combat helicopter pilots. The ceremony also saw 10 helicopter instructors of Batch 28 receive “instructor badges”, it said.

Captain Abhishek Singh and Major Raj Singh, who stood first in the combat aviation and the instructor courses respectively, were awarded the “Silver Cheetah” trophies for the feat, the release added. The passing out ceremony also included a display of aviation skills by the pilots of the Army Aviation Base here, it said.