Global container shipping rates have surged to their highest levels in about a year as the war between the United States and Iran continues to disrupt trade routes, raise fuel costs and strain shipping networks across Asia.

Fresh data from freight analytics platform Xeneta shows the cost of moving goods by sea rose sharply over the past week, as per Bloomberg report. The spot rate for a 40-foot container from Asia to Northern Europe climbed to $3,649 as of Friday, up 27% from a week earlier. Shipping costs from Asia to the US West Coast jumped 20% to $3,933, reported Bloomberg citing data from Xeneta.

The increase comes as shipping companies face higher operating costs and growing congestion at key Asian ports. Freight rates have also received support from stronger seasonal demand as retailers and manufacturers prepare for the busy inventory restocking period that typically begins in July and August.

Bloomberg reported citing Xeneta that container rates from Asia to the United States have surged 109% since the US-Iran war began on February 28. Freight charges on routes from Asia to Europe have increased by more than 50% during the same period.

Separate data from shipping consultancy Drewry also showed a steep rise in short-term freight rates over the past week, pushing prices to levels not seen in roughly a year.

Why are shipping rates rising so quickly?

Several factors are driving the latest jump in freight costs. According to Bloomberg report, one of the biggest pressures comes from rising fuel prices. The conflict in the Middle East has increased concerns about energy supplies and pushed up the cost of marine fuel used by container vessels. Shipping companies have responded by imposing fuel surcharges on customers, passing much of the additional expense on to importers and exporters.

At the same time, shipping networks face capacity constraints. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important energy and trade corridors. Disruptions linked to the conflict have forced some shipments to take alternative routes, creating congestion at major transshipment hubs in Southeast Asia.

Ports in Singapore and Malaysia’s Port Klang have experienced growing backlogs as cargo traffic shifts across the region, reported Bloomberg. These delays have reduced available vessel capacity and placed additional pressure on freight markets.

Peter Sand, chief analyst at Xeneta, warned that congestion at major ports can create problems across global supply chains, reported Bloomberg. “Port disruption is toxic for supply chains, especially at transshipment hubs with global significance in Southeast Asia,” Sand said.

“So this is driving massive market spikes on trades such as the transpacific which does not transit the Middle East,” Sand added.

The impact stretches beyond the Persian Gulf. Even routes that do not pass through the Strait of Hormuz are feeling the effects as vessel schedules become less predictable and capacity becomes harder to secure.

Could freight costs climb even higher?

Industry experts believe shipping prices may continue rising in the coming months, reported Bloomberg. Concerns remain that oil prices could stay elevated through the second half of the year if geopolitical tensions persist. Higher energy costs would place additional pressure on shipping companies and their customers.

Many importers are also considering bringing forward shipments to avoid future disruptions or higher costs. This practice, known as front-loading imports, often increases demand for vessel space and pushes freight rates higher.

Sand believes the recent surge may not represent the peak of the market. “The wave of freight rate increases is gathering momentum,” he told Bloomberg. “If shippers do look to front-load imports, then carriers will look to push rates higher and higher, so the market may yet be far from its peak across trades globally,” he added.

Investors have already responded to the changing market conditions. Shares of Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, the world’s second-largest container shipping company, rose about 13% during the week as higher freight rates improved earnings expectations, reported Bloomberg.

The rise in transportation costs is not limited to ocean freight. The latest Logistics Managers’ Index for May showed transportation costs in the United States recorded their fastest rate of growth since the report was first published a decade ago. The increase suggests businesses across multiple industries are facing higher costs to move goods, whether by sea, road, rail or air.

For consumers, prolonged increases in shipping and transportation expenses could eventually filter through supply chains and contribute to higher prices for imported products. Businesses that rely heavily on international trade may also face additional pressure on profit margins if freight rates remain elevated, reported Bloomberg.