Nava (formerly Kluisz), a cloud infrastructure startup focused on AI workloads, has raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Greenoaks, with participation from RTP Global and Unicorn India Ventures. The company plans to use this capital to build a full-stack neo-cloud platform that includes AI-native orchestration and inferencing software, GPU compute, and AI-optimised data centres.

Founded in 2025 by Abhinav Sinha (ex-OYO executive), Vamshidhar Reddy (former partner at McKinsey, ex-AMD) and Abhijeet Singh (former VP of cloud at Jio, ex-AT&T), Kluisz rebranded as Nava, as it expands from a software-led GPU cloud platform into a full-stack AI infrastructure provider. The round marks Nava’s second institutional raise after a $9.6 million seed round last year led by RTP Global.

Fresh capital to back India growth and Southeast Asia push

With the fresh funds, Nava is aiming to expand its footprint, with plans to scale across Southeast Asia in addition to its primary market, India. By the end of this year, it plans to expand its presence to Singapore and hire 10-15 people for the region.

The startup is positioning itself to address a growing infrastructure gap in emerging markets, including Southeast Asia, which is expected to see a sharp increase in demand driven by AI adoption. “India has a compute capacity of about one megawatt per million residents, compared to over 100 megawatts in the US,” Sinha said, in an interaction with Fe.

Sinha added the fresh capital will also be used to hire senior leadership and specialised talent across AI data centre design, GPU engineering and go-to-market roles. Nava’s platform is aimed at a broad set of customers, including AI model companies and enterprises adopting AI at scale. The company launched its product earlier this year and has begun onboarding paying customers, but has not disclosed revenue figures.

Investor interest in AI infrastructure rises in Asia

The fundraise comes amid rising investor interest in AI infrastructure, particularly in Asia, where demand for compute capacity is expected to surge. In February, another AI infrastructure startup Neysa raised a mega Series B round of $600 million, backed by investors such as Blackstone, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and Nexus Ventures Partners. The company provides GPU compute, model deployment tools, and cloud services to help enterprises train and scale AI models.

Neysa’s round pushed the total funds raised by AI startups this year to $674 million across 14 firms, almost matching the $888 million raised by 124 companies through all of 2025, Tracxn data showed.