PM Vishwakarma scheme: Government to meet states, banks on Monday to discuss implementation

Government scheme for artisans: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has called a meeting on Monday to discuss the roadmap to execute the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma scheme. The government has called the senior officials of the state governments, public sector banks and the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) for the meeting to discuss the scheme which supports craftsmen and artisans, according to a PTI report. The PM Vishwakarma scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s budget for the period between the FY 2024-2028.

To be implemented by the MSME ministry, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry and Finance ministry, the scheme will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti — September 17.

“The target is to enrol as many as 3 lakh beneficiaries in the current fiscal,” an official told PTI. The scheme aims to improve the quality, scale and reach of products by artisans and craftspeople to integrate them with the MSME value chain.

“Under the scheme, the skilled workmen will be given training for 4-5 days to upgrade their skill, following which they will become eligible for loan,” the official said.

Under the scheme, the artisans and craftspeople will be recognised through a Vishwakarma certificate and an identity card issued. Also, the beneficiaries will be provided with credit support of up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) with a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

Overall, the scheme aims to support artisans and craftspeople associated with 18 traditional trades in rural and urban areas across India, including carpenters, boat makers, armourers, blacksmiths, hammer and tool kit makers, locksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, sculptors, stone breakers, cobbler/ shoesmith/footwear artisan, mason, basket/mat/broom maker/coir weaver, doll & toy maker, barber, garland maker, washerman, tailor, and fishing net maker.

Earlier this year in his post-budget address, PM Modi had urged all stakeholders to discuss among themselves and prepare a strong action plan to reach out to artisans who live in very remote areas as well.

