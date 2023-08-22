Digital tools for small businesses: Internet domain company GoDaddy has launched on video-based digital marketing and social commerce solution Instant Video for small businesses to create videos for their social media, websites, marketing and more without any additional cost. The AI-backed solution within the GoDaddy Studio app offers various templates to create branded and professional videos for social media promotion, product demos, tutorial videos, etc., to drive customer engagement and sales.

“Branded video marketing is key to standing out online and GoDaddy Studio’s AI-powered Instant Video makes it easy for small business owners to create social media and video content quickly, without the need to be tech-savvy,” said Laka Sriram, Vice President of Product Management for GoDaddy in a statement. “By using the latest technology, entrepreneurs will now be better equipped to maximize social media platforms’ algorithms, which favours videos, and increase engagement to grow their business.”

Through the app, users can also auto-generate slogans based on the video clips or images uploaded. “No prior design experience is required, with tools available for seamless plug-in of both entrepreneur-owned video and photos, along with content available in GoDaddy Studio’s built-in library,” the company said.

Moreover, to provide royalty-free music, GoDaddy has a partnership with Melodie which is an independent music library for small and independent artists and musicians. For GoDaddy Pro users, additional features to stock photos and videos within the GoDaddy Studio Library will be available along with pre-designed transitions, adding brand logos, colors, graphics and stickers to boost social media engagement.

Within the Studio app, entrepreneurs can purchase a domain name directly, add a free version of the Website Builder, and upgrade to a matching email address.

GoDaddy is an NYSE-listed publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and incorporated in Delaware. It operates globally, including India and provides products and services such as domain names, design services, business and marketing solutions, web hosting, website building, digital security, email marketing and SEO solutions to businesses.

