What is the criteria for declaration of National Highways in India? Explained

The transformation of state roads, including State Highways (SHs), into National Highways (NHs) is a process that is determined periodically, guided by firmly established principles.

Written by Anindita Sen
National Highways in India are an extensive network of roads (PTI Photo)

Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari today lists out details of four and six lane projects initiated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on a state-wise basis in the Rajya Sabha. Undertakings in the North-Eastern States, however, are generally overseen by the Ministry through alternate executing bodies like the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Border Roads Organization (BRO), and various State Public Works Departments (PWDs).

Within Tripura, a project extending approximately 25 km and with a total capital outlay of Rs 2026 crore is presently underway under the administration of NHIDCL.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways consistently receives proposals from diverse state governments and union territories (UTs) to designate or elevate State Roads, which encompass State Highways (SHs), as new National Highways (NHs). The transformation of state roads, including State Highways (SHs), into National Highways (NHs) is a process that is determined periodically, guided by firmly established principles.

The key criteria for the declaration of National Highways:

  • Roads spanning the entire length and width of the nation, ensuring comprehensive connectivity and accessibility across diverse regions.
  • Establishing links between neighboring nations, National Capitals with State Capitals, State Capitals with each other, vital seaports, secondary seaports, significant industrial hubs, or prominent tourist destinations.
  • Roads with crucial strategic significance in remote and mountainous regions.
  • Primary roads that lead to significant reductions in travel distances and contribute significantly to economic growth.
  • Roads that play a pivotal role in accessing vast underdeveloped areas and mountainous terrains.
  • Roads that contribute to the realisation of a 100 km National Highways grid.
  • Alignment with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP).

Following is the list of four and six lane projects undertaken by NHAI on a state-wise basis:

Sr. NoName of the State / Union TerritoryTotal No. of WorksTotal Length (in km)Total Capital Cost (in Rs. Crore)
1Andhra Pradesh2351416832
2Assam102207100
3Bihar24103337375
4Chhattisgarh62506427
5Gujarat2072415535
6Haryana2265627363
7Himachal Pradesh81608703
8Jharkhand1141012539
9Karnataka25117936460
10Kerala1958350458
11Madhya Pradesh2582017000
12Maharashtra45196750488
13Odisha1872215845
14Punjab2381631352
15Rajasthan1962314864
16Tamil Nadu3496332545
17Telangana1137410829
18Uttar Pradesh46168463612
19Uttarakhand1425712827
20West Bengal740510358
21Delhi6708664
22Jammu & Kashmir1634024855
Table provided by PIB

National Highways in India are an extensive network of roads that play a pivotal role in connecting different parts of the country. NHs serve as critical arteries for transportation and commerce. They link major cities, towns, industrial centers, ports, and border regions, facilitating the movement of goods and people.

That is why transformation of state roads/highways into national highways are so important. These highways are characterised by their high quality, multi-lane design and strategic importance, often serving as the backbone of India’s transportation infrastructure. The development and maintenance of National Highways contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth and regional integration.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 16:18 IST

