Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari today lists out details of four and six lane projects initiated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on a state-wise basis in the Rajya Sabha. Undertakings in the North-Eastern States, however, are generally overseen by the Ministry through alternate executing bodies like the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Border Roads Organization (BRO), and various State Public Works Departments (PWDs).

Within Tripura, a project extending approximately 25 km and with a total capital outlay of Rs 2026 crore is presently underway under the administration of NHIDCL.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways consistently receives proposals from diverse state governments and union territories (UTs) to designate or elevate State Roads, which encompass State Highways (SHs), as new National Highways (NHs). The transformation of state roads, including State Highways (SHs), into National Highways (NHs) is a process that is determined periodically, guided by firmly established principles.

The key criteria for the declaration of National Highways:

Roads spanning the entire length and width of the nation, ensuring comprehensive connectivity and accessibility across diverse regions.

Establishing links between neighboring nations, National Capitals with State Capitals, State Capitals with each other, vital seaports, secondary seaports, significant industrial hubs, or prominent tourist destinations.

Roads with crucial strategic significance in remote and mountainous regions.

Primary roads that lead to significant reductions in travel distances and contribute significantly to economic growth.

Roads that play a pivotal role in accessing vast underdeveloped areas and mountainous terrains.

Roads that contribute to the realisation of a 100 km National Highways grid.

Alignment with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP).

Following is the list of four and six lane projects undertaken by NHAI on a state-wise basis:

Sr. No Name of the State / Union Territory Total No. of Works Total Length (in km) Total Capital Cost (in Rs. Crore) 1 Andhra Pradesh 23 514 16832 2 Assam 10 220 7100 3 Bihar 24 1033 37375 4 Chhattisgarh 6 250 6427 5 Gujarat 20 724 15535 6 Haryana 22 656 27363 7 Himachal Pradesh 8 160 8703 8 Jharkhand 11 410 12539 9 Karnataka 25 1179 36460 10 Kerala 19 583 50458 11 Madhya Pradesh 25 820 17000 12 Maharashtra 45 1967 50488 13 Odisha 18 722 15845 14 Punjab 23 816 31352 15 Rajasthan 19 623 14864 16 Tamil Nadu 34 963 32545 17 Telangana 11 374 10829 18 Uttar Pradesh 46 1684 63612 19 Uttarakhand 14 257 12827 20 West Bengal 7 405 10358 21 Delhi 6 70 8664 22 Jammu & Kashmir 16 340 24855 Table provided by PIB

National Highways in India are an extensive network of roads that play a pivotal role in connecting different parts of the country. NHs serve as critical arteries for transportation and commerce. They link major cities, towns, industrial centers, ports, and border regions, facilitating the movement of goods and people.

That is why transformation of state roads/highways into national highways are so important. These highways are characterised by their high quality, multi-lane design and strategic importance, often serving as the backbone of India’s transportation infrastructure. The development and maintenance of National Highways contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth and regional integration.