Himachal Pradesh government is exploring ways to construct tunnels to boost an all-weather connectivity to the upper areas of Shimla. The move aims at providing all-weather connectivity to this beautiful area. This will also facilitate the farmers to sell their produce in the market.

The surveys for the construction of tunnels will commence soon under Kharapathar on Kotkhai-Hatkoti road and also to connect the landlocked Dodra-Kawar area of the district. Both the tunnels will boost tourism during winter months when snow decorates the whole area.

Also Read Himachal Pradesh: Govt seeks assistance of Austria and Switzerland for building ropeways in state

Tunnel on Kharapathar on Kotkhai-Hatkoti road:-

According to the proposal, the tunnel will be built on National Highway 705 under Kharapathar. This will reduce the distance from the state capital to Rohru by around 10 to 12 kilometres. The tunnel will also enhance the connectivity of many other unexplored regions such as – Chanshal, Kuppad, Giri Gang, Monal Danda, Samarkot, Khadrala, Sungri, Chunjar and Hatkoti.

Tunnel on Dodra-Kawar area:-

The new tunnel will give fillip to this landlocked hinterland. The tunnel will prove to be beneficial for the horticulturists as they will not face any difficulty in transporting their produce to the market of their choice.

As the roads are the lifeline of Himachal Pradesh, the state government is working for the timely completion of all the ongoing road projects in the state. An all-weather road will provide better connectivity to the people as well as tourists visiting the state.

Earlier this year, the government gave necessary directions to accelerate the projects on Shimla-Matour Road, Pathankot-Mandi road, Shimla bypass and Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road. In addition to this, the government is also focusing on setting up modern technology equipped ropeways. For this, the government has urged the global ropeway companies of Austria and Switzerland to share technology and latest innovation for building ropeways in the state.