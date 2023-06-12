scorecardresearch
Nitin Gadkari unveils Rs 8,415 crore NH projects in Uttar Pradesh – Details inside

One of the projects includes widening a 43 km stretch of National Highway 330 from Pratapgarh to Sultanpur, costing Rs 1,290 crore. (Representational Image)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the commencement of construction for 10 National Highway (NH) projects in Uttar Pradesh. The projects, amounting to a total value of Rs 8,415 crore, were announced in the Pratapgarh region and the Deoria district. Gadkari emphasized the significance of these initiatives in reducing travel time and promoting economic growth.

One of the projects includes widening a 43 km stretch of National Highway 330 from Pratapgarh to Sultanpur, costing Rs 1,290 crore. This development will lead to reduced travel time from Prayagraj to Pratapgarh via Ayodhya. Additionally, a 14 km bypass in Pratapgarh, estimated at Rs 309 crore, is slated to commence soon.

Furthermore, road safety enhancements on National Highway 31, including street lights and bus shelters, will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 27 crore.

These infrastructural endeavors are expected to boost various industries, such as cement, gas, bottling, and dairy milk factories, along the Pratapgarh-Musafirkhana section. The projects aim to attract investments to Uttar Pradesh and generate employment opportunities.

In the Deoria district, a 22 km, 4-lane bypass costing Rs 1,750 crore is planned for construction, with the awarding scheduled for August 2023. The minister highlighted the positive impact these projects would have on the backward regions of Deoria and Gorakhpur, as well as improved connectivity with Bihar.

First published on: 12-06-2023 at 20:10 IST

