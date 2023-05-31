Nitin Gadkari launches mobile apps for ‘ease of commuting’ on National Highways

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently held a meeting with NHAI officials where they discussed various aspects of developing the National Highways. The minister insisted that it is really important to accurately prepare the detailed project report (DPR) with the purpose of minimising delay in projects, reducing cost of construction, and implementing proper road alignment, reported PTI.

The official statement said that various discussions were held during the meeting on how to adopt innovative technology, resolve obstacles and enhance work efficiency.

Gadkari also launched two Mobile Apps that are going to ease the commuting on the National Highways. These mobile applications are ‘RajmargYatra’ and ‘NHAI One’. The former, RajmargYatra, is a citizen centric app which will have an in-built complaint redressal system while the latter, NHAI One, will facilitate most of the crucial onsite requirements in execution of National Highway Projects, reported PTI.

The minister also encouraged NHAI officials to build a world-class National Highways network in India. From green highways to road over bridges, connectivity via roads in the country has come a long way. According to the official data, the country had a total of 97,830 km of National Highways in 2014-15, which has now been expanded to 45,155 km by March 2023.

Focusing on development of National Highways is extremely important as reportedly, around 85 per cent of passengers and 70 per cent of goods traffic are carried by roads every year. A PTI report had earlier stated that the pace of National Highways construction has gradually increased between 2014-15 and 2021-22.